Fake Sambalpuris hit market, complaint lodged against firm

A flood of fakes has adversely hit the market for Odisha’s famed Sambalpuri sarees following which a probe has been launched on the complaint of the state handlooms and textiles department. Weavers of Sambalpuri Bandha sarees, known for their intricate traditional motifs and vibrant colours, have been facing a huge loss after fake printed sarees replicating their design flooded the market. Taking note of the fakes, a complaint was lodged by Assistant Director of Textiles Upendra Debata with the Town Police Station at Bargarh against a Rajasthan-based firm on Friday, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suresh Nayak.

Samples of fake and original sarees submitted by the textiles department are being sent to the geographical indication office in Chennai and also authorities concerned in Bhubaneswar for examination, the SDPO said, adding appropriate steps would be taken after the reports were obtained. The Centre had earlier been informed about the matter and a team of officials of the union government had visited Bargarh to look into the matter. They had been handed over samples of fake sarees and certain documents, he said.

A special team has also been formed to ascertain the channel through which the fake printed sarees are being pushed into the Odisha market, he said. Different organisations including Bargarh Weavers’ Association have been demanding steps to prevent such replication. Sambalpur sarees are produced in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir and Sonepur areas of Odisha.

