Fake Rs 2,000 start seeping in from Pakistan; here’s how to identify the original

The threat of fake currency is clearly back, just a couple of months after demonetisation of high-value notes which had been targetted by our neighbour earlier. The question now is how to tackle the new threat. It will certainly be tougher as most of India is still not that familiar with the new notes, how they look and feel.

Here is a relook at the security features that can help you figure out if the new Rs 2,000 note in your hand is real or fake.

To start with, the colour of the note is magenta. With a size of 66mm x 166mm, these notes, part of the new Mahatma Gandhi (New) series, have a motif of Mangalyaan, India’s Mars orbiter, on the reverse.

On the front, the numeral 2,000 can be seen when the note is held against light and a latent image of 2,000 can be seen when the note is tilted. There is a Devanagari denomination too on the note, as well as a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi. The micro letters are letters ‘RBI’ and ‘2,000’ just next to the Gandhi portrait. Just beside is the colour shift security thread with ‘RBI’ and ‘2,000’ embossed on it.

Then there is a guarantee clause, Governor's signature and RBI emblem on the right. There are watermarks of Mahatma Gandhi and electrotype 2,000 numeral in the blank space. There is a number panel with numerals growing from small to big on top left and bottom right sides while in the denominational numeral with Rupee symbol, 2,000 in colour changing ink. Also look for the Ashoka pillar emblem.

The visually impaired can identify the note using a rectangle raised print with Rs 2,000 on the right. Plus, there are seven angular bleed lines in raised print.

