Fake passport case: Abu Salem likely to be shifted to Lucknow to face trial in CBI court

Mumbai serial blast convict Abu Salem is likely to be shifted to Lucknow district jail to face trial in a fake passport case pending at the CBI court in Lucknow. Salem, along with wife Samira Jumani and a broker Pervez Alam, face charges of forging documents and procuring passports from the Lucknow regional passport office on July 6, 1993.

“The case is on trial and prosecution witnesses are being examined. Abu Salem and Pervez Alam have obtained bail in the case. Samira Jumani is on the run and red corner notice had already been issued against her,” said Salem’s lawyer Amir Naqvi.

Salem is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Taloja jail. When contacted, Sadanand Gaikward, deputy superintendent of the jail, said, “There is no other case is pending against Abu Salem in Mumbai. He will be shifted to either Delhi or Lucknow. Three cases of extortion are pending in Delhi and a case of fake passport in Lucknow. After pending cases are decided, Abu Salem would be shifted back to Mumbai to complete his sentence.”

In February 2015, the TADA court had sentenced Salem to life imprisonment for the 1995 murder of Pradeep Jain. A native of UP’s Azamgarh district, Salem and actor Monica Bedi were arrested in Portugal and extradited to India in 2005.

Naqvi added that Salem is regularly sending petition to European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) requesting that he be sent back to Portugal as there were “many violations” in his extradition order.

