Fake notes: House panel raps govt, cites demonetisation claim

A PARLIAMENTARY panel has rapped the government over seizure of high quality fake Indian currency notes of Rs 2000 after demonetisation and said “the committee is concerned to note such incidents belie the tall claims made that FICN will be eliminated after demonetization”.

The 205th report of the department related parliamentary standing committee on border security: capacity building and institutional, observed, “No measures have been taken by the MHA to replace the existing FICN detection machines, available with the border guarding forces to detect the smuggled fake currency or to make it compatible for detecting new denomination notes.”

It expressed displeasure over infiltration and cross border terrorism and said, “The committee is not happy with the progress of the investigation. NIA should complete the investigation in the remaining cases at the earliest.”

The committee, headed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, also raised concerns over intelligence inputs before the terror attacks. “They (intel inputs) were of a generic nature without any specific details regarding the date and exact location of the attacks. Intelligence agencies should analyse the inputs carefully and to the extent possible isolate the actionable inputs,” the committee noted in its 58-page report submitted to Parliament on Thursday.

On the India-China border, the panel observed, “The infrastructure on the Chinese side of the India-China border is far better than that on the Indian side and to achieve comparable results, the government has to intensify its efforts and fast-track the projects. The committee recommends that the ministry should strive to complete the construction of all the roads under Phase-I by March 2019 as targeted and should also start the Phase-II construction at the earliest.”

In another suggestion, the panel directed the home ministry to check the disturbing trend of local youths in Jammu and Kashmir joining militancy and choke the financing and supply of arms to terrorist outfits. It also observed that there is a “sinister and complex connection” between the simultaneous rise in stone-pelting incidents and ‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attacks on the establishments of security forces. NIA earlier this year chargesheeted second-rung Hurriyat leaders and stone pelters for allegedly receiving funds from Pakistan and using the same for carrying out protests and attack security forces in the valley. An NIA court is likely to take cognizance of the chargesheet this month.

“There has been a rise in the number of law and order incidents, particularly incidents of stone pelting which seems to have become a regular feature in some parts of Kashmir. Numerous incidents of picketing of police stations and snatching of rifles from police and paramilitary personnel point towards local sourcing of arms,” it said.

The panel noted that while law and order incidents have kept the security forces busy, the militants, meanwhile, have found time to reorganise themselves and perpetrate terrorist attacks on the forces.

“The committee recommends that the ministry must work towards comprehensively breaking this nexus through a multi-pronged strategy that encompasses preventing the youth from joining the militant ranks, choking the financing and supply of arms to terrorist outfits and simultaneously launching counter insurgency operations throughout the Kashmir region to identify and capture the existing militants,” it said.

