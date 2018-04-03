Fake news order: Editors Guild condemns I&B Ministry’s ‘draconian measure’

The press release was withdrawn after PM’s itervention on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) The press release was withdrawn after PM’s itervention on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

A day after the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry issued a press release on “fake news”, the Editors Guild of India on Tuesday condemned the measure, even as the release was withdrawn by the ministry after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention today. In a “clarification” issued on Tuesday, the ministry said, “This is to inform that the Press release on Fake news regulation issued yesterday i.e., 02 April 2018 stands withdrawn.” The press release issued on Monday evening stated that journalists who “created” or “propagated” fake news will stand to lose their accreditation with the Press Council of India and News Broadcasters Association (NBA). Political parties have also reacted to the ministry’s move, terming it as a plan to gag the media.

Here is the full text of a statement issued by the Editors Guild on Tuesday:

The Editors Guild of India strongly condemns the arbitrary manner contemplated by the Union Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry ostensibly to penalise any journalist or media organisation publishing fake news. By notifying that the I & B Ministry will initiate such proceedings, the Government was arrogating for itself the role of policing the media. It would have opened the door for frivolous complaints to harass journalists and organisations to fall in line.



The Guild acknowledges the intervention of the Prime Minister’s Office to withdraw the I & B Ministry’s notification but remains deeply disturbed that faith continues to be reposed on the Press Council of India to deliver justice on such issues. The recent reconstitution of the Press Council of India has been done in a manner that gives rise to doubts over the independence of the institution and its ability to play neutral umpire. The Guild’s nominees to the Council were disallowed on technical grounds. Also, the recent reconstitution of the Central Press Accreditation Committee has raised questions over the non-transparent processes being followed by the I & B Ministry as the Guild’s application was ignored.



The Guild also points out that ‘fake news’ is a process that cannot be left to governments to initiate action when, on many occasions, the governments and the parties in power – both at the Centre and states – are charged with propagating fake news themselves. Moreover, news organisations are not the only source of generation of fake news with the country awash with digital platforms of all hues and opinions that operate without constraints and have the potential to cause far more damage.



The Guild has always stood for observing the highest journalistic standards and is willing to work with the Central Government, state governments and media bodies to define what can be constituted as ‘fake news’ and take action against those found guilty of propagating such news without compromising on the independence and freedom of the media.

