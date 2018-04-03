LIVE: PMO wants guidelines on ‘fake’ news withdrawn

A day after the The I&B Ministry sent out a circular stating that the accreditation of a journalist, found to have “created and/or propagated” fake news, will be suspended or permanently cancelled, the Prime Minister’s Office Tuesday ordered its withdrawal. The PMO, it is learnt, directed that the matter be addressed in the Press Council on India.
The I&B Ministry’s circular attracted widespread criticism from journalists and even some Opposition members on Tuesday. The ministry had said that on receiving “any complaints of such instances of fake news,” it would be referred to the Press Council of India if it pertains to print media or to the News Broadcasters Association, for television media, “for determination of the news item being fake or not”. The two bodies are not regulated by the government.
Journalists are expected to hold a meeting at 4.30 pm this evening at the Press Club of India in New Delhi to address the government’s order.
Reacting to the I&B Ministry's order, VHP leader Pravin Togadia condemns the "undemocratic" move. "This is nothing but undeclared Emergency. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy. Curtailing their voices in any name is dangerous to citizen's rights."
He adds, "This is the dangerous tendency by the rulers and we fear that it could even manifest in other areas of common people's lives or for those who speak for the people. We appeal to all concerned not to bring in such draconian rules."
It is learnt that the PMO has directed that the press released, issued on Monday by the I&B Ministry, be withdrawn and that the matter be addressed in the Press Council on India.
I&M Minister Smriti Irani says the Ministry is more than happy to engage with journalists and organisations to fight fake news. "Interested journalists and/or organisations may feel free to meet me," she tweets.
Members of the Opposition have reacted to the order. CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury tweeted earlier today, "We fought for Press freedom during the Emergency, then against the Defamation Bill. We condemn this duplicitous move of Modi govt where in the garb of Fake News, it will attack all the news it finds uncomfortable. We stand for, and are committed to a free and independent Press."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, taking to Twitter as well, said, "The PIB circular on #FakeNews control is a brazen attempt to curb press freedom, a sure sign that the Govt has lost its way. We demand the immediate withdrawal of such a draconian move. And what about #FakeNews spread by a political party on a regular basis ?"
The I&M Ministry has amended guidelines for journalists' accreditation, stating that if a journalist is found to have “created and/or propagated” fake news, his or her accreditation will be suspended or permanently cancelled. The move has led to widespread condemnation. We track the latest news here.