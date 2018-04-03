LIVE: PMO wants guidelines on ‘fake’ news withdrawn

Union I&B Minister Smriti Irani said the Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association, which are not “regulated/operated” by the government, will determine whether the news is fake or not. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Union I&B Minister Smriti Irani said the Press Council of India and the News Broadcasters Association, which are not “regulated/operated” by the government, will determine whether the news is fake or not. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

A day after the The I&B Ministry sent out a circular stating that the accreditation of a journalist, found to have “created and/or propagated” fake news, will be suspended or permanently cancelled, the Prime Minister’s Office Tuesday ordered its withdrawal. The PMO, it is learnt, directed that the matter be addressed in the Press Council on India.

The I&B Ministry’s circular attracted widespread criticism from journalists and even some Opposition members on Tuesday. The ministry had said that on receiving “any complaints of such instances of fake news,” it would be referred to the Press Council of India if it pertains to print media or to the News Broadcasters Association, for television media, “for determination of the news item being fake or not”. The two bodies are not regulated by the government.

Read | In name of fake news, Government frames rules to blacklist journalists

Journalists are expected to hold a meeting at 4.30 pm this evening at the Press Club of India in New Delhi to address the government’s order.

Here are reactions to the I&B Ministry’s order on fake news

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd