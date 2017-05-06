Fake marksheet racket busted in Bengaluru, probe on

Representational Image (Express photo) Representational Image (Express photo)

The crime branch of Bengaluru police busted a fake marksheet racket spread across the country with a network of 180 agents. Police have arrested five key persons allegedly involved in the racket.

Police arrested Kunal Kumar Mondal (28) of Bihar on April 12 for allegedly issuing fake marksheets and provisional certificates. Further investigation into the case resulted in four more arrests, including a woman in Bengaluru.

The accused persons have been identified as Deepankar Sen of Bengaluru, Saurav Kumar Sharma of Ghaziabad in UP, Sandesh Agarwal of New Delhi and Aruna of Bengaluru.

Police said that Sandesh Agarwal has been identified as the kingpin. He runs an educational consultancy called Double Eight Consultancy in New Delhi and claimed that the gang has a network of 180 agents across India and they were involved in the racket for two years.

The accused have confessed that they used to charge Rs 1 lakh for an MBBS certificate, engineering and PhD. Police said that for other degrees they charged Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000.

Anand Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that the fraudsters had used softwares, printing machines and fake stamps to forge and create fake marksheets. “We recovered 732 marksheets. These were ready to send to aspirants across India. 836 empty marksheets with holograms, fake signatures, and seals of around 38 universities of India have also been seized,” he added.

The DCP said that they were tipped off by a youth who approached Mondal for educational consultancy and learnt about the racket. The fraudsters have sold around 1.6 lakh fake marksheets of various degrees and professional courses.

