Fake law degree allegation: Chargesheet filed against former AAP MLA Jitender Singh Tomar

Jitender Singh Tomar was sacked by AAP after allegations surfaced Jitender Singh Tomar was sacked by AAP after allegations surfaced

The Delhi Police Wednesday filed a chargesheet in court in the case involving involving former Delhi law minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was sacked for allegedly possessing a fake degree. A police officer said it is a 4,000-word chargesheet, and contains additional documents longer than the chargesheet itself. According to the chargesheet, Tomar not only attained a fake Law degree from Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University in Bihar, but had also submitted a fake BSc degree, which he claimed to have received from Avadh University.

The chargesheet named 17 people, including a former principal of the Bhagalpur-based law school and a few employees of the institution. “A probe has revealed that Tomar did not write any exams in the process of attaining his degree, therefore police have chargesheeted a former principal and members of the university’s clerical staff,” said the police officer.

The Bar Council of Delhi had complained about the genuineness of Tomar’s degree, following which Delhi Police had arrested him on June 9, 2015. Reacting to the development, Tomar told The Indian Express that the truth will come out in court and he will prove his innocence. “Filing the chargesheet is just another step ahead in the case. Let it come to the court and the truth will come out. I will prove my innocence and come out clean. Court mein sab saaf ho jayega,” Tomar said.

Tomar was enrolled as a lawyer by the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on the basis of a Law degree from this college. An FIR was registered against him on June 8, 2015, at Hauz Khas police station and he was booked for alleged offences of cheating, forgery, using forged documents, forgery with intent to cheat and criminal conspiracy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now