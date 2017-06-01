‘Fake doctors’ racket: West Benagl Unani council under CID scanner

THe STATE Council of Unani Medicine has come under the scanner of CID officials, who are investigating a “fake doctors” racket case.

CID sleuths said that the procedure through which the council certified Unani practitioners has a lot of discrepancies. “The entire procedure through which Unani practitioners are given certificates needs a check. They even issue Unani certificates to those who have been selling alternative medicine for more than ten years. We have found out that a 20-year-old youth has been given a Unani certificate. We want to know from what age he started selling medicines,” a CID official told The Indian Express.

“We have to check the entire procedure through which certificates are issued. They (the council) are definitely under our scanner,” the official added.

On Tuesday, the probe agency had interrogated registrar of the council Amzad Alam to verify certificates of “fake” doctor Naren Pandey, who was arrested recently by the CID. Sources said Pandey had been using the registration number of a dead doctor for almost a decade. He is the fourth doctor to be arrested in connection with the racket. More arrests are likely, CID officials said.

As per sources, the agency has also received six names from the state unit of Medical Council of India (MCI) in connection with “fake” medical degrees, and they will be interrogated soon.

Investigation into the “fake doctors” racket has so far revealed that there are several Unani practitioners who have procured certificates, and have been cheating people by using fake degrees, CID officials said. Pandey was one such Unani practitioner.

