‘Fake doctors’ racket: Former Ruby Hospital doctor, ex-officials seek time from CID

A FORMER doctor and two ex-officials of Ruby General Hospital’s recruitment board, who were supposed to be interrogated by the CID in connection with a “fake doctors” racket on Monday, have sought time from the investigating agency.

Official sources said that Dr A K Sanyal, the hospital’s former director, S B Purkayastha, former CEO, and Subrata Sidhanta, former head of the Human Resources Department, are out of station.

“All three have sought time from us. They are out of station. Once they are in town, we will interrogate them”, said a CID official.

The CID had recently arrested three “fake” doctors in north Bengal.

One of the three arrested doctors, Kaiser Alam, had worked at the hospital from March 2010 to September 2011.

Alam is a resident of North Dinajpur. The other accused have been identified as Kashinath Halder from Alipurduar and Snehashis Chakraborty of Jalpaiguri.

The CID had summoned altogether four officials, who were part of the hospital’s recruitment board, when Alam was hired.

One of the former doctors associated with the hospital, Dr Arindam Chandra, had already been quizzed by the CID. Chandra had denied giving Alam any favour.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now