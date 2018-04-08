Fake degree racket unearthed, four officials of Rajasthan University arrested

The police Friday arrested four clerical employees, Deepak, Naveeen, Anil and Krishan, of O.P.J.S. University, Churu (Rajasthan), and recovered a computer, a laptop and other records of the university. (Image used for representational purpose) The police Friday arrested four clerical employees, Deepak, Naveeen, Anil and Krishan, of O.P.J.S. University, Churu (Rajasthan), and recovered a computer, a laptop and other records of the university. (Image used for representational purpose)

The Haryana Police have busted an inter-state racket allegedly involved in providing fake degrees of various graduation and post-graduation courses by a Rajasthan-based university without the students having to study and sit for examinations.

The police Friday arrested four clerical employees, Deepak, Naveeen, Anil and Krishan, of O.P.J.S. University, Churu (Rajasthan), and recovered a computer, a laptop and other records of the university.

Bhiwani’s SP Surender Singh Bhoria had constituted a special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DSP Sanjay Bishnoi to probe the fraud. Bishnoi told The Indian Express that the accused were produced before a Bhiwani court on Saturday and sent to four-day police remand.

A complaint had been made by Bijender, a resident of village Roopgarh (Bhiwani), that some employees of O.P.J.S. University, Churu, Rajasthan, were involved in providing fake degrees. As much as Rs 22,500 were charged for providing academic degrees of graduation, said the police, adding no relevant record was found in the university related to such degrees.

Following the complaint, raid was conducted at the university complex during which “various irregularities were found”. “The gang used to offer degrees to those students, who did not want to appear in the examinations but pass without studying. They used to take fee for three years at one go,” said the police.

