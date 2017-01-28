Fake currency racket busted, three held with counterfeit Rs 2000 notes

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly running a fake currency racket and Rs 18 lakh in the form of counterfeit Rs 2000 notes was recovered from their possession. Accused Azad Singh (36), Manoj (37) and Sunil (27) were arrested by a team of Special Cell at around 11.25 PM from Singhola village in Narela near NH-1, said DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

The trio have been found involved in scanning, printing and circulating fake new currency, police said on Saturday. Azad, the kingpin of the racket used to get the currency notes scanned and printed, while Manoj and Sunil used to circulate them to customers, said the officer.

“Manoj is known to a Delhi-based hawala dealer. Azad and Manoj have liaison with various ‘bookies’. Huge cash transactions are being done in both these illegal trades and a sizeable amount of fake currency notes can easily be adjusted in big cash transactions,” Yadav said.

Manoj and Azad were in touch with such elements and used to charge Rs 40,000 in real currency for supplying a lakh in fake currency, he said.

In the wake of demonetisation, the accused took it as an opportunity to fool people by trying to circulate fake high-value new currency notes, taking advantage of the inexperienced general public, said Yadav.

The Special Cell is trying to get information about people involved in such rackets and technical surveillance has been mounted on the basis of leads procured by secret sources, he said. On Friday, on the basis of an information, a Scorpio car was located in Narela at about 11.25 PM, said Yadav.

“Azad was seen occupying the car alone. After a while, Manoj and Sunil reached there on a motorcycle. Azad stepped out from the car and delivered two packets, one each to Manoj and Sunil.

“The raiding party overpowered the trio after a brief scuffle. Both the packets were found containing fake currency worth Rs 8 lakh each whereas Azad was found in possession of Rs 2 lakh of fake currency,” said Yadav.

The recovered money was in the denomination of Rs 2,000. The currency had been scanned and printed but resembled genuine notes, he added. In 2000-01, Azad had robbed a Sonepat-based businessman of Rs Sonepat-based businessman of Rs 3 lakh, but was soon arrested, as per police.

In 2013, he was involved in an abduction and attempt to murder case registered at Narela police station and was presently out on bail. Manoj has also been a history-sheeter, with his involvement in two criminal cases including rape and vehicle theft.