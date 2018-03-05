Fake currency racket busted in Jammu & Kashmir

  • Associate Sponsor
By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: March 5, 2018 10:59 pm
A case under Sections 389-B, 489-C of Ranbir Penal Code has been registered at Thanamandi police station. (Representational Image)
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday arrested a person in Rajouri and claimed to have foiled a racket dealing in circulation of fake currency in the border district. Identified as Sagheer Ahmed Chowdhary of Dodassan Bala village in Thanamandi area, Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Yougal Manhas said that his apprehension followed a trap laid down by police at Khablan village on Rajouri-Thanamandi road. During search, police seized 29 fake currency notes in the denomination of Rs 500 each worth Rs 14,500 from him.

During preliminary investigations, the names of three people from Rajouri have figured and searches have been launched to nab them, SSP said. He said that some traders of Rajouri town are also suspected to be involved in the racket and more arrests are likely in the matter very soon. A case under Sections 389-B, 489-C of Ranbir Penal Code has been registered at Thanamandi police station.

  1. Soemeer Prahladsingh
    Mar 6, 2018 at 1:03 am
    All properties of these people must be forfeited and sold in public or the Central Government must use the occupations as state property for building state buildings and schools.
      1. B
        Babu Indian
        Mar 6, 2018 at 12:04 am
        Fake currency is worse than murder and people doing this should be hanged without any mercy.
