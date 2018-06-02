Follow Us:
Saturday, June 02, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever Sponsored

Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
Latest News
  • Fake currency notes printing unit busted, one held in Coimbatore

Fake currency notes printing unit busted, one held in Coimbatore

Based on the confession made by the accused, police searched a house in Velandipalayam in the city outskirts and seized more fake notes, meant for circulation, with a face value of around Rs 20 lakh, police said.

By: PTI | Coimbatore | Published: June 2, 2018 3:25:51 pm
Police seized 6,000 fake notes with a face value of Rs 1 crore in Coimbatore. (Source: ANI)
Top News

A counterfeit currency note printing unit was unearthed in Coimbatore on Saturday and 6,000 fake notes with a face value of Rs 1 crore were seized while one person was arrested in this connection, police said. During a vehicle check early today, a youth was found carrying a large number of Rs 2,000 notes on his two-wheeler, they said. The notes seized were to the tune of Rs 83 lakh, they added.

Based on the confession made by the accused, police searched a house in Velandipalayam in the city outskirts and seized more fake notes, meant for circulation, with a face value of around Rs 20 lakh, police said.

Besides, a computer, printer and a cutting machine were recovered, they said adding further investigations are on.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now