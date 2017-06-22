Fake currency notes, machine seized from home of Yuva Morcha leader in Kerala

Fake currency notes amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh and machines that can print such notes were seized during a raid at a Yuva Morcha leader’s home in Kodungallur in Kerala. The police raid was conducted at the home of Yuva Morcha Panchayat committee member Rajesh Erachery. Yuva Morcha is the youth wing of the BJP.
The fake notes were in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 2000. The printing machine was found to be set up inside a specially-designed room on the second floor of the house. Ink and other materials were also seized. Cash amounting to Rs 9 lakh was also recovered by the police during the raid.
Rajesh, a prominent BJP leader in the area, has not been arrested yet. Efforts are on to nab him. He is known to loan money to local people in the area.
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:51 pmThe bottu right in the centre of the forehead is a dead giveaway. All that is missing is the Cow.Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:46 pmSo , BJP party man is involved in false currency fabrication . Hindu culture ?Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:39 pmSince he is a BJP member he thought he would get away.Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:54 pmHe will get away because that machine belongs pakhistan not yuva leaderReply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:37 pmHe is blot on BJP PM Moodi. He should be tried and award severest of severe punishment. He is pseudo BJP.Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:36 pmkerala !!!!!!!! La La La !!!!!!!!!! catch him bring him in front of ModiReply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:35 pmIf allegation proved , then this anti-national must be hanged .Reply
- Jun 22, 2017 at 5:29 pmDemonitization was for whom? Nation huh?? And there is no way a youth wing leader can set up such a set up without help from senior figures. All the BJP glitter in Kerala might as well be because of these minted notes..Reply
