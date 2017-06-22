Fake currency notes, machine seized from home of Yuva Morcha leader in Kerala

Police during the raid on the home of Rajesh Erachery in Kodungallur, Kerala (IE Malayalam photo) Police during the raid on the home of Rajesh Erachery in Kodungallur, Kerala (IE Malayalam photo)

Fake currency notes amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh and machines that can print such notes were seized during a raid at a Yuva Morcha leader’s home in Kodungallur in Kerala. The police raid was conducted at the home of Yuva Morcha Panchayat committee member Rajesh Erachery. Yuva Morcha is the youth wing of the BJP.

The fake notes were in the denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 2000. The printing machine was found to be set up inside a specially-designed room on the second floor of the house. Ink and other materials were also seized. Cash amounting to Rs 9 lakh was also recovered by the police during the raid.

Rajesh, a prominent BJP leader in the area, has not been arrested yet. Efforts are on to nab him. He is known to loan money to local people in the area.

