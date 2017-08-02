Faith in judiciary stands validated, says IPS officer Dinesh MN

The CBI court that discharged Dinesh and Vanzara Monday rejected the discharge application of Rajasthan Police officers Himanshu Singh and Shyam Singh Charan, who are among the main accused in the Sohrabuddin case. (Representational Image) The CBI court that discharged Dinesh and Vanzara Monday rejected the discharge application of Rajasthan Police officers Himanshu Singh and Shyam Singh Charan, who are among the main accused in the Sohrabuddin case. (Representational Image)

IPS officer Dinesh M N welcomed the decision by a special CBI court discharging him and Gujarat ATS chief D G Vanzara in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. “We had faith in the judiciary and that faith today stands validated,” Dinesh told The Indian Express.

The IPS officer was arrested in 2007 when he was posted as SP, Alwar. He spent seven years in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja prison before being granted bail in 2014. Since no charges were framed against him, Rajasthan government reinstated him. In 2015, he was promoted to the post of DIG and then IG, with retrospective effect from 2014.

Dinesh was SP of Udaipur in 2005 when Sohrabuddin was killed, allegedly in a fake encounter. He currently heads Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police and was recently in the news over the encounter of gangster Anand Pal Singh.

The CBI court that discharged Dinesh and Vanzara Monday rejected the discharge application of Rajasthan Police officers Himanshu Singh and Shyam Singh Charan, who are among the main accused in the Sohrabuddin case. Sources in Rajasthan Police said the government would pursue their case. “Our legal options are open. We have faith in the judicial process,” the source said.

