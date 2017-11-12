Fair price shops in J&K to get PoS machines, says Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali

PoS machines facilitate acceptance of payment from customers by swiping of their debit/credit/pre-paid cards on the PoS terminals. PoS machines facilitate acceptance of payment from customers by swiping of their debit/credit/pre-paid cards on the PoS terminals.

Jammu and Kashmir minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali today said that Point of Sale (POS) machines will be installed in all fair price shops and ration depots across the state.

Terming it as the biggest reform in bringing transparency in the Public Distribution System (PDS), he said these machines are connected to a server that uploads every transaction on a portal that can be monitored from any part of the country at anytime.

“These Aadhaar-linked POS machines also display prices, the weight of items and the credentials of a consumer. This leaves no space for any malpractice in the system,” the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs said after giving a POS machine to a government sale depot in Vijaypur.

“The government is also mulling to introduce smart cards for the distribution of ration among the consumers,” he said.

