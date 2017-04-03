Failure to denotify roads from highways to Pune roads leads to chaos

Illustration: Subrata Dhar Illustration: Subrata Dhar

A day after the State Excise Department directed to stop sale of liquor at around 1,600 establishments in the Pune District after the Supreme Court ban on sale of liquor in the periphery of 500 metres from state and national highways, the hotel owners and officials have put the blame on the state government and civic bodies for not having denotified several roads within the city from highways to development plan (DP) roads or civic roads.

The ban is estimated to have affected around 60 per cent of the liquor shops, restaurant-bars as well as several high-end hotels in the city from Saturday, since it came into effect. Ganesh Shetty, president of Pune Hoteliers’ Association said, “The sale of liquor has been stopped at all the establishments, which come under the 500 metres periphery as specified by the Supreme Court. Having said that, we want to point out here as many as 17 roads pass through the city, which are labelled as either state or national highways. This is in spite the fact they come under the jurisdiction of the civic bodies like the Pune Municipal Corporation or PCMC or cantonment boards. This is because the state government and these civic bodies have not denotified these roads from highways to civic roads. This has affected several establishments within the city that sell liquor but are not actually on the highways.”

Mohan Varde, Superintendent of State Excise (Pune) said there are around 2,600 establishments in Pune District that sell liquor, including standalone restaurants and classified hotels, ranging from two-star to five-star hotels. “We have to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court. Of the 2,600 establishments that sell liquor, almost 1,600 fall in the periphery of the highway. Hence, all of these have been asked to stop the sale of liquor,” said Varde.

Varde added, “There are 35 state highways, four national highways and one Expressway that pass through Pune district, covering nearly 3,000 kilometres. All the establishments in the 500 metre periphery of these roads have been asked to stop the sale of the liquor.” Another officer from the State Excise department in the city said, “We have taken this action as per the list of highways and the maps that we have received from the state Public Works Department (PWD). But there are several roads for example some roads from Swargate, some arterial roads like Ganesh Khind road, the road behind Pune station, the parts of highways towards Solapur, Nashik, Satara, Mumbai that fall within city limits but the establishments there have to follow the SC order. These roads, which are maintained by the civic bodies, which also benefit from the Transferable Development Rights (TDR), are still called highways. The process of denotification should have been done long ago but has not happened all this while.”

Sources from district administration said that a proposal has been sent to the state government to denotify the highways within the city limits and a decision on this is awaited. Suresh Talera, a member of Federation of Hotels and Restaurants (Western India), said, the body will soon approach the Supreme Court with a review petition to seek a remedy, as the decision would affect the livelihood of lakhs of people and their dependents. He said, “The confusion has been mostly caused by the fact that even the roads that were highways earlier but are no longer under the preview of NHAI or State Highways and are now in the heart of the city, too are technically considered highways.”

“The old Pune-Mumbai Highway technically starts from Wakdewadi. Same can be said about Nagar Highway and Satara Road, which technically start from the Pune RTO and Swargate, which is the heart of the city. Considering this, many hotels, including the five-stars, fall within the locality, which is facing the ban” said Talera. When Pune Newsline contacted several five-star hotels including Shereton Grand, Blue Diamond-Vivanta, O Hotel, Hyatt (Nagar Road), staffers said they have stopped serving liquor in the light of the SC directives.

Figure this

Pune district

35 State Highways

4 National Highways

Pune Mumbai Expressway

A total of around 3,000 kilometres

Of over 2,600 liquor vends in district, 1,600 have been asked to close.

Pune city

Estimated revenue loss per day: Rs 5 crore

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now