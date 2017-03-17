Failure of rail staff has caused 64 train accidents: Govt

A total of 99 consequential train accidents took place during April 1, 2016 to February 28, 2017, out of which 64 were due to failure of railway staff, Rajya Sabha was informed today. Out of the 99 train accidents, 19 were caused due to the failure of factors other than the railway staff, Minister of State for Railways, Rajen Gohain said in a written reply in the Upper House.

There were two incidents of sabotage during this period, he said.

The train accidents per million kilometre have decreased from 0.55 in 2001-02 to 0.10 in 2015-16 despite the quantum increase in the volume of traffic carried by Railways over the years, the minister said.

Gohain said three accident cases were at present under investigation.

“Safety is accorded the highest priority by Railways and all possible steps are undertaken on a continual basis to prevent accidents and enhance safety,” he added.

