Failure of previous govt led to current J&K crisis: Mehbooba

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Friday said the “failure” of the previous Omar Abdullah government to deal with the issue of stone-pelting led to the unrest in the Valley last year and the situation there at present.

Her remarks came as a response to National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah who said on Thursday that the Mufti government was “financing stone-pelting”. “No measures were taken when youths took to the streets to hurl stones (in 2010). What steps were taken at that time to check stone-pelting? It is because of the failure to take steps to treat the ailment. It churned lava, which exploded suddenly last year and till now, we have not been able to stop this,” Mehbooba told mediapersons on the sidelines of an event at Jammu University.

Hitting out at Farooq, she said he described stone-throwers as people fighting for the nation in Srinagar and as paid government agents in Jammu. “He has carved out a niche for himself as an icon of double standards,’’ she said.

She also criticised the Election Commission for holding bypolls in the Valley despite the state government advising against it.

At the same event, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh too held National Conference and Farooq responsible for the situation in the state. These people talk of democracy, but create hurdles in democratic process, he said.

