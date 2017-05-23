Failure in J&K, govt shamelessly giving sermons on nationalism: Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File Photo) Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File Photo)

In a sharp attack on the government, the Congress on Monday alleged that the NDA government at the Centre and the PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir had “failed” to check anti-national activities in the state and still “shamelessly giving us sermons on nationalism”. “We have had the highest, largest, most frequent homilies and sermons on nationalism from this government both at the Centre and in the state for the last 36 months,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told the media. “Never before have we been taught so much about nationalism — true or fake — and yet, under the nose of this government for the last 36 months, J&K spiraled out of control like never before.”

He asked: “Why, how is it happening? Why is this government impotent at the state level and the Central level from controlling or eliminating this, and yet shamelessly giving us sermons on nationalism?” Singhvi was reacting to reports that “PoK’s national song” was sung before the start of a cricket match in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Singhvi said the Congress condemns “all symbolic, direct, indirect and other activities which are intended to promote separatism.” He said, “It is tragic, because there is a tremendous theoretical synergy between the same colour of government at the Centre and the same colour of government in the state, which rarely happens in J&K. In spite of that, we are in a shambles. Look at the civilian casualties, police casualties, and terror incident numbers.”

In the backdrop of seven people being lynched in Jharkhand recently, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “From Rajasthan to UP, Haryana and now Jharkhand, BJP ruled states are descending into chaos and lawlessness. Will the PM answer?”

Singhvi said, “Is this the new India? Is this the new normal of Modi, where Modi practices either great jumlas, high-sounding sermons or eloquent silence? But in fact, this practice is license to kill, which would make James Bond gush. Is this the new India which Modi wants to create…where mobs take law into their hands, where lynching is instant?”

