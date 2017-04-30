Fadnavis’ missive to civic chiefs: Land acquired must not remain unused

Several lands acquired for public purposes in Maharashtra’s cities have remained unutilised. Encroachments have come up on such lands resulting in loss of hundreds of crores in taxpayers’ money. Taking a stern view of this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all civic chiefs to first ascertain that a public land can be immediately put to use before acquiring it.

The Chief Minister-led Urban Development department has issued orders in this regard on April 26. The state government has made it clear that no lands would be acquired without the confirmation that it can be put to immediate use.

While acquiring private lands for public purposes, the municipal agencies are bound to compensate land owners in cash or kind. Under prevalent norms, land owners whose land are sought to be acquired are to be paid a cash compensation equal to at least two times the government-determined market value for a plot or proportionate transferable development rights (TDR).

“In several cases the land so acquired has remained unutilised and unsecured. This had led to encroachments on these lands defeating the very purpose of acquisition,” said a senior official.

The measure is aimed at bettering fiscal prudence and improving the implementation of development plans. Most municipalities including Mumbai have been poor in the implementation of the development plan. The state government has courted criticism in the past for non-utilisation of acquired lands.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now