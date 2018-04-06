Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, reshuffle on the cards

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo)

A Cabinet expansion and reshuffle of portfolios is high on the agenda of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for accommodating three-four new candidates from different regions of Maharashtra, sources said. The reshuffle of portfolios will be a “course correction” to spruce up the Cabinet team ahead of the crucial Assembly and Parliament elections in 2019. “Ideally, the Cabinet expansion and reshuffle will happen in April or first week of May,” said a highly placed source in the BJP.

According to the source, the move was planned last November but got delayed. “The inordinate delay can be attributed to circumstances and developments which required greater priority. Primarily, the Shiv Sena had then opposed the induction of Narayan Rane. The BJP conceded to the Sena’s demand to avoid any instability. Instead, Rane was given a seat in the Rajya Sabha,” the source said.

Maharashtra now has 39 ministers. The state Cabinet can have a maximum 43 ministers. All four vacancies in the Cabinet are from the BJP’s quota. The current composition of the Cabinet for the 39 ministers is BJP (27), Shiv Sena (12), Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (1) and Rashtriya Samaj Party (1). Sources, however, said at least four to five ministers who have fared badly in the last three years were unlikely to face the axe. In some cases, if necessary, they may be accommodated in other roles in the party.

Although the state Assembly elections are still 18 months away, top BJP leaders in the state said they have to streamline and double their efforts both in the government and the organisation in the next eight-12 months. The Lok Sabha elections are scheduled exactly a year later in April 2019. The state Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November 2019. But top BJP leaders in the state believe it should be prepared for early polls in case the Assembly elections are clubbed with the Parliament polls.

Another significant decision relates to initiating talks for pre-poll alliances with allies, including the Shiv Sena. A senior functionary, who is part of the poll process, said, “Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is abroad. After his return to Mumbai next week, we will begin the political process to understand their concerns.”

Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is likely to meet the Sena president after April 16. Officially, the BJP said the meeting will discuss the shifting of the Monsoon Session to Nagpur. A BJP-Sena pre-poll alliance has gained ground following the Congress-NCP’s decision to contest the elections together. The BJP’s initiative for pre-poll talks with allies, including the Sena, is to consolidate its ‘MahaUti’ (Grand Alliance).

