Fadnavis govt muzzling Opposition voice: Congress

Mumbai Congress chief, Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo) Mumbai Congress chief, Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo)

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Maharashtra, accusing it of muzzling the voice of the Opposition after the government stepped in to halt the party’s proposed ‘silent protest’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the latter’s meeting venue.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said that while declining permission for the protest, police prevented him from stepping outside his Andheri residence by invoking Section 149 of the CrPC Saturday morning. “I was virtually put under house arrest… and I was prevented from stepping outside my house,” said Nirupam.