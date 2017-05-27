Fadnavis chopper crashland: Evidence collected from site of accident, witnesses interviewed

A DAY after the government-owned helicopter carrying Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his team crashlanded in Nilanga in Latur district, a team of officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) collected evidence from the crash site. Detailed accounts of witnesses and all those on board the chopper were taken.

On Thursday afternoon, the chopper, carrying two pilots and four officials, along with Fadnavis, suffered damages after the crash. In its inspection, the team recorded the condition of the chopper and collected some of its parts, including the cockpit’s voice recorder box.

“We have investigated the site in detail. A detailed inquiry report of the same will be prepared soon,” said a senior DGCA official.

“The DGCA team took a first person account of the incident from us. They questioned us, especially on our need to call for an emergency landing and what exactly we observed inside the cockpit.”said the chief pilot in command, Sanjay Karve.

“The initial inquiry will be the responsibility of the western region of the DGCA office in Mumbai,” Karve added.

Officials said the chopper will be cleared from the site in three-four days. Procedural work, including an insurance check of the chopper body and other details, will require time. A team of 20-25 policemen from Latur have been posted at the spot for security reasons.

The chopper, which hit few electrical wires, landed with force and injured a few slum dwellers, the police said. “As some slums were damaged in the crash, two people sustained minor injuries. They received medical treatment later,” said a police officer.

