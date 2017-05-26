Fadnavis adopts drought-prone Halgara village in Latur

CM Devendra Fadnavis in Latur on Thursday. Express CM Devendra Fadnavis in Latur on Thursday. Express

CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday adopted the drought-prone village of Halgara in Nilagan taluka in Latur. The CM was in Latur as part of ‘shibir samvaad’, a four-day exercise by the BJP to interact with villagers. Arriving late Wednesday evening, Fadnavis stayed in the house of a BJP worker instead of the state guesthouse to facilitate closer interaction with local residents.

Taking a pledge with the youths of the village to build a structure that would hold 100 crore litres of water, the CM created a two-feet deep trough with a plough for the water conservation project. Fadnavis also participated in a ‘kirtan’ in the courtyard of the village temple to Renuka Devi.

On Thursday, after doing ‘shramdaan’ in the village fields, Fadnavis said, “I have adopted village Halgara. The villagers have taken the pledge to transform this village to an ‘aadarsh gaon’. They have been working on water conservation projects for the past 50 days. While the village last year had deployed 12 tankers, this summer, not one tanker can be seen.”

