Faculty development programme by RUSA concludes

A week-long faculty development programme at Home Science College organized under the aegis of RUSA concluded on Tuesday. Officials said that the day began with a session on good posture for better living by Dr Pradip Sarkar, in-charge of physiotherapy at PGI.

Sarkar, who talked about general lack of fitness due to our lifestyle, and the disorders that arise due to it also stressed on the importance of balanced diet and gave general advice on easy exercises for posture improvement.

The principal, Dr Sudha Katyal, who delivered the valedictory address in the afternoon session reiterated that the “gigantic change in the education scenario necessitates continuous upgrade and enhancement of the skills of the faculty”. She expressed appreciation for the impetus given to quality in higher education by RUSA and thanked the Department of Higher Education, Chandigarh Administration for supporting the college in the conduct of such programmes.

(Retd.) Col. Chadha during his speech quoted the Kothari commission (1996) by saying that India’s destiny is dependent on skill, talent, patriotism and quest of knowledge of its teachers.