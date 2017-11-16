Factory making fake branded spice raided in Surat, three held

Police, however, have denied disclosing the identity of the owner as he is yet to be arrested. Police suspect that he might have fled to Rajasthan. (Representational Image) Police, however, have denied disclosing the identity of the owner as he is yet to be arrested. Police suspect that he might have fled to Rajasthan. (Representational Image)

Acting on a tip off, Surat Rural police raided a spice-making factory that allegedly packaged counterfeit items of the popular spice brand, Everest, at Begumara village in Palsana taluka on Wednesday. Three workers of the factory were also arrested, while the owner is absconding.

Police seized wrappers and stickers with “Everest” brand name, empty boxes, three packing machines and pouches of different masalas worth Rs 6.58 lakh. The raid was conducted by a team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Local Crime Branch of the Surat Rural police. The factory was being run from a rented house at Saikutir Society in the village. The three arrested have been identified as Pucharam Parmar (23), Chganlal Bhati (23), and Shravan Mewada (19), all resident of the same premises and originally hailing from Rajasthan.

Police, however, have denied disclosing the identity of the owner as he is yet to be arrested. Police suspect that he might have fled to Rajasthan.

Surat Rural SOG Police Inspector (PI) A Y Baloch said all three were working in the factory for the last three months. “We will arrest the owner soon. The owner use to bring loose masala from some unidentified place. His employees used to pack them here,” he said.

