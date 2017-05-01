Facing rape charge, BJP Gujarat MP claims he was honey-trapped

The Delhi-based lawyer has alleged that she was raped by the MP at his official residence on March 3, 2017 when she was invited for dinner there (Representational Image) The Delhi-based lawyer has alleged that she was raped by the MP at his official residence on March 3, 2017 when she was invited for dinner there (Representational Image)

K C Patel, the BJP MP from Valsad in Gujarat facing charges of rape from a woman lawyer, has filed a complaint with the police claiming to have been drugged and filmed in an objectionable manner by a woman who, he said, is now demanding Rs 5 crore from him.

The Delhi-based lawyer has alleged that she was raped by the MP at his official residence on March 3, 2017 when she was invited for dinner there. The victim alleged she was raped on several other occasions by the MP. Recently, a lower court in Delhi sought the action taken report in the case from the police and ordered appointment of an investigation officer in the case. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 12. ANI has quoted Patel as saying: “These are false allegations, I have full faith in law and will cooperate in the investigation.”

In his complaint, the MP said the woman had sought his help and asked him to accompany her to a house in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh where she spiked his drink. She allegedly filmed the MP after he passed out and threatened to make video clips public if he did not pay. Patel has also alleged that the woman runs a racket that lures parliamentarians. An FIR in the matter has been filed under Section 384 (extortion) of the IPC. The Delhi Police have launched a manhunt to track the woman.

