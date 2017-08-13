Facing heat from both AIADMK camps, Dinakaran attacks BJP

AIADMK(Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran (File photo) AIADMK(Amma) Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran (File photo)

With Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami raising the heat against him, and both factions led by Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam trying to firm up a merger plan by ousting him, allegedly with the BJP’s help, AIADMK deputy general secretary T T V Dinakaran switched to offensive mode on Saturday, using the party mouthpiece to publish a poem attacking the saffron party.

‘Namadhu MGR’, the party daily that, along with the channel Jaya TV, remains under the control of jailed AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala’s family, on Saturday published a poem — “Kaavi Adi, Kazhagathai Azhi” (Saffron attack, Destroy the party) — blaming BJP’s “authoritarian” politics for apparently destroying the political climate in various states.

In his statement in the paper, Dinakaran said those who committed mistakes in the party will have to correct themselves, “otherwise they will be corrected”. Although DMK leader M K Stalin on Friday said that as the main opposition party it will move a No-Confidence Motion if required, sources said the decision will be taken only after seeing the strength of the Dinakaran faction in the August 14 rally.

Dinakaran is planning a massive rally at Melur, near Madurai, on August 14, and the turnout is expected to reveal the real strength of Sasikala faction amid latest reports indicating that hardly 10 or 12 MLAs are loyal to Dinakaran now.

A senior leader from the Palaniswami faction said, “We will call a general body meeting to remove Sasikala before August 22 (when BJP president Amit Shah visits the state) or this month-end. The merger will be the immediate step after that.”

“At least one Cabinet and two Ministers of State posts (in Narendra Modi cabinet) are being offered from Delhi,” he added. While V Maitreyan is said to be one candidate for the Cabinet post reportedly offered by the BJP, sources said a fight has already begun between senior AIADMK leaders for the posts.

Tamil Nadu Congress chief S Thirunavukkarasar, meanwhile, remarked that the future of Tamil Nadu government is being decided in Delhi. “The BJP is conducting a kangaroo court in Delhi to unite the party to float a favourable government. The chief minister, a former CM and ministers are visiting Delhi often to take guidance (from BJP),” he alleged.

