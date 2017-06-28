Facing ‘harassment’ by Kolkata Police, Mathew Samuel to go on hunger strike

NARADA NEWS CEO Mathew Samuel has threatened to go on a hunger strike from Wednesday to protest against alleged harassment by Kolkata Police. Samuel, who was called for interrogation by Muchipara police in connection with an extortion case, was grilled for several hours on Tuesday. He has been asked to appear for questioning again on Wednesday. “I will go on a hunger strike from tomorrow against harassment by Kolkata Police. This is the third time that I was questioned by them, and shockingly, they asked me the same old questions. All the questions were related to Narada (sting operation) when they had summoned me in connection to an extortion case. They have called me at 1 pm tomorrow again. When I asked them, they said they need some more clarifications,” he told mediapersons while leaving Muchipara police station.

“Kolkata Police is just harassing me. It is evident. I have also informed the CBI about it,” he said.

Mathew, who reached Kolkata from Delhi early morning, was interrogated for eight hours, sources said.

The police are probing a case lodged against Samuel for allegedly asking a former MP of Bihar to pay Rs 5 crore. He allegedly had threatened the man that he would make a sting operation footage of him accepting bribe in public if he does not pay up.

The extortion call was allegedly made from a hotel in Muchipara area of Kolkata. Police had seized a laptop in connection with the case from a hotel in central Kolkata. The owner of the laptop, who was staying at the hotel, is still at large.

Samuel on Monday claimed that he has been asked to submit several documents by the police related to Narada case, which he has already submitted to the CBI. He has been claiming that Kolkata Police is harassing him in order to affect the probe into the Narada sting operation.

The Narada sting video was shot by Samuel in 2014 and released just before the 2016 state Assembly elections. The video allegedly showed several Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs accepting money in exchange for favours from Samuel, who posed as a businessman interested in making some investments in West Bengal.

