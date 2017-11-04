Facing flak, MP govt tweaks scheme for farmers

More than 16 lakh farmers have registered for the scheme. (File photo) More than 16 lakh farmers have registered for the scheme. (File photo)

The Madhya Pradesh government has said that payment to farmers under Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana will be done in the next two weeks, not after December 31, following criticism of the scheme that is meant to compensate peasants if they are forced to sell certain crops below the minimum support price (MSP).

Nearly 1.17 lakh farmers who sold notified crops between October 16 and October 31 below the MSP will get the difference over the next two weeks. The estimated amount comes to Rs 167.42 crore.

The farmers were to get this benefit only after December 31, after which the government was to calculate the average rate that prevailed in mandis in MP and two other states between October 16 and December 31.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who reviews the scheme daily, made the announcement after Friday’s meeting with bureaucrats from the agriculture and finance departments, warehousing corporation and agriculture marketing board.

Since the inauguration of the scheme on October 16, farmers and Opposition parties have alleged that the prices of certain commodities such as soybean and urad have plunged.

The government, however, insisted that the claim was not backed by facts as there was not much difference between rates in MP and mandis in other states.

More than 16 lakh farmers have registered for the scheme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App