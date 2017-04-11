Facing DA case, Tripura relaces DGP K Nagaraj with Akhil Shukla

Tripura has replaced their DGP K Nagaraj, pending a disproportionate assets case against him in the CBI. Tripura has replaced their DGP K Nagaraj, pending a disproportionate assets case against him in the CBI.

After Gujarat DGP P P Pande stepped down for his alleged role in the Ishrat Jehan encounter, the Manik Sarkar government in Tripura has replaced their DGP K Nagaraj, pending a disproportionate assets case against him in the CBI. Nagaraj, who was appointed in 2014, has been replaced by 1986-batch IPS Akhil Shukla. The Union Home Ministry which acts as a cadre controlling authority for IPS issued relieving order for Shukla following his new appointment. He was posted with Intelligence Bureau (IB) since 2005. Shukla had earlier served as Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) in Tripura in 2004-05.

On the observations of the Supreme Court, the Home Ministry advised the Tripura government not to continue with a tainted officer at the top. Officials cited the case of former Gujarat DGP Pande, who was to retire on January 31, but was given an extension till April-end by the state government. After the extension Julio Ribeiro, a former Gujarat DGP, had moved a petition in the apex court challenging the elevation of Pande citing his alleged role in the Ishrat Jahan encounter case.

Pande was chargesheeted by the CBI for conspiracy, illegal confinement and murder along with other accused. In 2004, P P Pandey was heading the crime branch of Gujarat when an encounter by the police took place which resulted in the death of four outside Ahmedabad on June 15. A 19-year-old girl identified as Ishrat Jahan, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were among the ones who were killed in the encounter. Officials said following Centre’s advice, Nagaraj was sent on leave and Shukla was asked to take over as the DGP. Government sources said the state government is keen to improve its image and law and order in the state in wake of polls scheduled in February next year.

Nagaraj, a 1983-batch IPS officer of the Manipur-Tripura cadre has been facing CBI probe for allegedly amassing property to the tune of Rs 1.07 crore, which was allegedly disproportionate to his known sources of income. Later, the Home Ministry, the cadre controlling authority of IPS officers, ordered a disciplinary proceedings on the findings of the CBI.

