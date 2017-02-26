Faces on the fringes of news : Netas may call them gadheda, but I am proud of the animals, says Komal Chaudhari

Komal Chaudhari, 28, guard at Wild Ass Sanctuary in Surendranagar, Gujarat. Komal Chaudhari, 28, guard at Wild Ass Sanctuary in Surendranagar, Gujarat.

Last week, the Indian wild ass found itself at the centre of a political fight far away from its home in the Little Rann of Kutch. When UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said “Gujarat ke log to Gujarat ke gadhon ka bhi prachar karwa rahe hain…”, PM Narendra Modi hit back by saying Akhilesh’s “contempt” reflected his “casteist mentality”. But the wild ass has its own burden to shoulder — there were only 4,451 of the ‘Near Threatened’ animal left in 2014.

1. Political parties in UP are fighting in the name of the wild ass. Have you heard about that?

Yes, I read and heard about it in newspapers and on TV. These netas might call these animals gadheda (donkeys), but for me, they are ghudkhar (wild ass). I am very proud of this animal and therefore, my work. I love wildlife and the khaki uniform that I wear.

2. How long have you been working here?

I have been working here for almost four years. I am from Pamol village in Mehsana district. My father is a farmer. I hold a Master’s degree in psychology. I was teaching at a private school in Ahmedabad when I got this job around four years ago. Back then, I knew almost nothing about these animals except that they are called ghudkhar in Gujarati.

3. What is your daily routine like?

Every morning, my colleague Ankita Patel and I patrol our beat (Degam in Bajana range of the sanctuary) on our motorbikes. If we find any animal that’s injured or ill, we report it to our rescue team. We also help in the rescue operations. Occasionally, there are VIP visitors and I take them around the sanctuary. But I like field work best. It is wonderful to watch young wild asses with their mothers. Such sightings make my day. I also have to try and convince farmers on the border of the sanctuary that these animals are very rare and that they should be protected. Sometimes, we also go out for night patrolling with our colleagues.

4. What are the special qualities of this animal?

They are extremely shy and run away if people try to approach them. They move around in groups. Though wild, these animals are very calm. At least I have not heard of any human deaths due to wild ass attacks. But anyway, there is very little human activity in these parts. These animals are also very tough — they can bear temperatures of up to 50 degrees and also extremely cold weather.

5. Does the sanctuary see a lot of tourists?

Yes, usually during winters. The officers say that in 2016, we got over Rs 27 lakh from tourist arrivals. That’s good for these animals and for me. The tourist numbers went up after the Khushboo Gujarat Ki advertisement campaign. I was here when the ad was shot about three years ago. I saw Amitabh Bachchan from this close (gestures to suggest an arm’s length).