Faced communal slur from senior for first time in my career, Youth Affairs Joint Director complains

In two official letters, a Joint Director at the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has complained about what he calls his senior’s “communal, biased and divisive mentality.”

In an email sent to L K Gupta, Joint Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, Joint Director Chaudhary M Atif has alleged that Maj Gen Dilawar Singh, Director General, NYKS, told him during a meeting that his (Atif”s) “heart beats on religious lines only.”

In the email, dated January 9, 2017, Atif wrote: “Never in professional life have I experienced such a communal comment from any of my seniors or my colleagues.” When contacted by The Indian Express, Atif said: “I hope justice will be done. That is why I am pursuing the matter.”

Singh, when contacted, denied the allegations and said he had “great respect for Islam and Muslims.”

Atif alleged that at a department meeting on January 9, Dilawar Singh asked him why he had not responded to his text message the previous day about the admission of one Upendra Thakur (state director of NYKS Maharashtra) to the hospital.

Atif said he couldn’t reply since he was busy at a social event. To which Dilawar Singh said, according to Atif: “Your heart beats on religious lines only.”

This meant, Atif said, that “when it was the case of giving medical assistance to Ms Husnjahan (an employee with the Uttar Pradesh unit of NYKS), I was active, whereas in the case of Shri Upendra Thakur, I was complacent.”

Before signing off, Atif wrote: “This is for the first time that a communal, biased and divisive mentality I have experienced in my entire life and I strongly object and register my protest with you. I am hurt Sir.”

Atif followed this January email with a letter he wrote to A K Dubey, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, on February 1.

Calling Dilawar Singh “abusive” and “dictatorial,” Atif has alleged that he tried to “communalise the relations between me and the Board of Governors members…cursed me that I would go to Dozakh (hell).”

Atif said that Dilawar Singh delayed sanctioning of medical advance to Husnjahan whose mother was on her deathbed and died without receiving the advance. As for Thakur”s case, Atif says that he was “continuously following up with Maharashtra staff and taking updates on his welfare.”

Dilawar Singh denied Atif”s allegations: “I have spent 35 years in the Army working with Muslim jawans and Muslim civilians. I have read the Quran…organised Iztema in Jammu and Kashmir. I have preached Islam and constructed mosques. It is not in my character to make such remarks.” Asked about the alleged delay in clearing the medical advance, Dilawar Singh said: “When Atif himself applied for medical advance, it was cleared the same day. Similarly Husnjahan”s advance was also cleared on the day it arrived on my table,” he said.

Singh, too, sent a letter to Dubey on March 15 in which he accused Atif of making false allegations.

Sources close to Dilawar Singh claimed that Atif faced allegations of financial irregularities in 2003 when he was posted in Madhya Pradesh and so his complaint was motivated. Confirming that such allegations were made against him, Atif said that they were false. “Four inquiries and disciplinary proceedings were held against me. All have given me a clean chit,” he said.

