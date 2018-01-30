Facebook post on RSS leader draws flak

An alleged derogatory post on a senior RSS leader in Dakshina Kannada district has gone viral drawing criticism from various quarters against the ‘objectionable’ remarks on him. A group called ‘True Media Network’ had on its Facebook page on January 28, bearing an image of erstwhile ruler of Mysore Kingdom, Tipu Sultan, posted a picture of Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat clad in RSS uniform and holding a club in his hand.

In another photo, he is seen doing ‘Suryanamaskar,’ a yoga pose. The two pictures of Bhat were merged with that of a pack of dogs and captioned in an objectionable manner calling him ‘Muduka Bhayothpadaka’ (extremist old man). When contacted, Dakshina Kannada district Superintendent of Police, B R Ravikanthe Gowda said stringent action would be taken against those who make derisive comments against rivals on the social media.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App