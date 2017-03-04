Facebook page deletion by student won’t affect probe: Police

Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur. (File Photo) Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur. (File Photo)

The probe into the alleged rape threats received by an army martyr’s daughter won’t be affected despite she deleting her Facebook account, the police said Friday. A case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against unknown persons has been registered by the police in connection with the “rape threats” received by LSR student Gurmehar Kaur.

Kaur, a first year student of English, is at present in her home town Jalandhar with her family and has deleted her Facebook account. “She is communicating with the probe team through phone and email. The police is trying to identify the accused. Since the Facebook and Twitter accounts are linked, the texts haven’t been lost. Deactivation of her account won’t hamper the investigation,” said a senior police officer.

Watch what else is in the news

He said that she has shared screenshots of the threatening messages she allegedly received on her social media profiles and the team is working to identify those accounts. The FIR was registered under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act relating to publishing or transmitting of obscene material in electronic form against unknown persons.

Kaur, daughter of martyr Captain Mandeep Singh, started the campaign “I am not afraid of ABVP” following violence at Ramjas College here. It went viral and received massive support from students across universities. She had changed her Facebook profile picture to one in which she was holding a placard reading, “I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP.” Ramjas College had witnessed large-scale violence between members of the Left-affiliated AISA and the RSS student’s wing ABVP.

The genesis of the clash was an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on ‘Culture of Protests’ which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.