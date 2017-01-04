Face of TMC’s demonetisation protests is CBI’s biggest catch yet

Sudip Bandyopadhyay Sudip Bandyopadhyay

A former Union minister, leader of the party in the Lok Sabha, and the face of the party’s demonetisation protests over the last two months, Sudip Bandyopadhyay is the most high-profile Trinamool Congress leader to fall into the CBI net yet.

Just when Trinamool had hoped last year’s assembly election win would have finally removed the Saradha taint, Bandyopadhyay’s arrest in the Rose Valley chit fund scam will force the party to recalibrate its stance.

Bandyopadhyay, along with Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien, had been the Trinamool’s face in demonetisation protests. He addressed the joint Opposition press conference against the junking of higher value currency notes along with Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. Bandyopadhyay’s status as the party leader in Lok Sabha and rapport with the Gandhis made him a crucial player in floor coordination, marshalling the 34 Trinamool MPs, many of them first-timers.

A veteran of many elections, a former Congressman who left to join Mamata’s fledgling outfit in 1998, Bandopadhyay is among the oldest hands in the party. The only other leader of comparable stature to be singed by CBI was Mukul Roy, who also remains the only one to have survived a CBI summons in the Saradha scam without being arrested.

Bandyopadhyay’s arrest follows that of Tapas Paul and party sources said they are bracing for the worst. Said a leader, “This will not stop at two, there will be more arrests.”

With Mamata and her party having threatened an agitation following the arrest, party sources are hoping to cement Congress-Trinamool ties amid cracks in opposition unity.

“We are very happy with the Congress statement today,” said a Trinamool MP. “Also what have we got to lose? There are are elections in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. We are not contesting them. We have already proved ourselves in the state. From tomorrow we will be seen in Delhi.”

The party has asked all its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPS to reach the parliamentary party office Wednesday afternoon ahead of protests in front of the Gandhi statue, unusual when Parliament is not in session.