Face ground realities of Delhi: BJP tells AAP

Manoj Tiwari in Delhi. (PTI Photo) Manoj Tiwari in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Alleging that the AAP government has failed on water and sanitation fronts, Delhi BJP has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to face the “ground realities” of Delhi instead of resorting to “accusatory politics”. BJP’s Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari also hit out at the city government over alleged delay in finalising the delimitation of the municipal wards.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“This government is about to complete two years in office now, and Kejriwal, wherever he is travelling, Goa or Punjab, must at least go and see the civic condition of people in the city, which voted it to power, especially the unauthorised colonies where people are living in hellish condition,” Tiwari told a press conference. After assuming the reins of the party’s state unit, he has been meeting people and networking with them, a move that also assumes significance as the municipal elections are due this year, and a sizeable chunk of voters reside in unauthorised colonies.

“We are not asking for Kejriwal’s resignation, but just want him to face the ground realities and address them. I went to Indrapuri area, where a community space has been lying locked up for last over two years. Also, toilets have been choked and DJB water supply line has run dry and drains are in bad shape at several places,” Tiwari alleged. “So, we have written a letter to him in this regard. I have also emphasised that all agencies, the Centre, city and the civic bodies must work together to bring relief to people from such poor conditions,” he said.

“I have been meeting farmers, traders in Chandni Chowk, and later in the day I will visit Nangloi and stay with people there tonight. And, at 7 PM today, I will go live on Facebook to interact with people,” he added. Municipal elections are due this year and the delimitation of the wards is likely to affect the outcome of the polls. Delhi has 272 wards in total with 104 each under north and south corporations and 64 under east corporation.

The erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was trifurcated in 2012 into NDMC, SDMC and EDMC. BJP has been ruling the MCD and subsequent civic bodies for nearly 10 years now. “I don’t understand the reason behind the delay in finalisation of the delimitation by the city government. Is there something in the survey that the government is hiding? It should finalise it as soon as possible,” Tiwari said.

“We are only doing a reality check and later we would also release a white paper on it,” he said.