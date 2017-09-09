Eye on over 1 lakh women voters in Shehra constituency: Ahead of PM Modi’s mega rally, BJP workers distribute sarees

The women after relieving sarees from BJP workers. Bhupendra Rana The women after relieving sarees from BJP workers. Bhupendra Rana

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Narmada and Vadodara on September 17— where he is scheduled to address a rally of predominantly tribal audience — BJP workers in Shehra Assembly constituency in the Panchmahals have started distributing sarees among women there. Backed by heavyweight MLA Jetha Ahir alias Bharwad, the party unit has procured close to 1,20,000 sarees from the Surat textile market for Rs 2.5 crore to be distributed in over 65 villages across Shehra East region. After negotiations for the deal, each saree costs around Rs 200.

As per Election Commission data, the Shehra constituency has 1,09,467 female voters. The sarees are being distributed in white plastic bags having pictures of the Prime minister, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the logo of the party and the Centenary birth celebrations of RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on them. BJP workers say the distribution, which started in the beginning of September, is nearly complete.

A party worker said, “We have assigned the task of saree distribution in an organised manner. Our party Page Pramukhs are identifying women beneficiaries from each booth and the sarees are being delivered to each one of them personally. Vehicles have been assigned to each Page Pramukh, who will check the names against voter id cards and hand over the sarees.” Jetha Ahir, also chairman of the Panchmahal Dairy, told The Indian Express that the distribution was a ‘”gesture” of the party workers to mark the celebrations of the Deendayal Upadhyay Shatabdi.

Ahir added that the sarees were purchased from Surat where textile traders had protested against the implementation of GST in July with a month-long strike. However, he denied that the deal was part of a GST impacted stock. “The purchase of sarees has nothing to do with GST. The BJP party workers got together and ordered these sarees in bulk from various traders in Surat and not one entity. The party workers sourced sarees from traders known to them. They collected the money through various contributions to place the orders,” said Ahir.

However, the Congress is viewing this as an open enticement of voters. Farooq Pathan, Congress district general secretary of the Panchmahals said, “This is openly luring the voters towards the party. BJP is aware that once the Model Code of Conduct comes into force within a few weeks, they will not be able to distribute any gifts without being pulled up. So, they have begun distributing sarees across the district in Shehra, Morva Hadaf and other parts.”

