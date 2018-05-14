Eye on Kapu votes in Andhra, party BJP picks former state minister as new president

The BJP said in a statement on Sunday that party president Shah has appointed Lakshminarayana, also a former minister, as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief. (Representational Image) The BJP said in a statement on Sunday that party president Shah has appointed Lakshminarayana, also a former minister, as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief. (Representational Image)

To attract the influential Kapu community in Andhra Pradesh, the BJP on Sunday appointed 62-year-old Kanna Lakshminarayana as president of its state unit. The move is being seen as BJP’s bid to draw the community’s support to counter its former ally Telugu Desam Party, which is dominated by the Kamma community.

Lakshminarayana’s appointment comes amid reports that he was planning to join YSR Congress Party led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He has served as a minister in the Congress governments led by N Janardhana Reddy and Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. From 2004 to 2009, he was a Cabinet minister in late Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy’s Cabinet. He was also a Cabinet minister in the governments led by K Rosaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy.

A five-time Congress MLA, Lakshminarayana won four times in a row from 1989 to 2004 from Pedakurapadu in Guntur district and won for the fifth time from Guntur (West) in 2009. He lost in 2014 to the TDP and joined the BJP in the presence of Amit Shah in Delhi in October 2014.

The BJP said in a statement on Sunday that party president Shah has appointed Lakshminarayana, also a former minister, as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief, while BJP leader and state Legislative Council Somu Veeraraju will be the state converner of Election Management Committee. Veeraraju was earlier being considered a frontrunner for the state party chief’s post, which was vacated by K Hari Babu on April 17.

“I am honoured to be given this position. I will make all efforts to strengthen the BJP in AP with the support of all the party members. I want to effectively counter the false propaganda of TDP against the BJP at the Centre. I think my experience as a five-time MLA and minister has worked in my favour. I wish to thank Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving me this chance,” Lakshminarayana said.

In the 2014 elections, the Kapu community had supported the TDP, which managed to defeat the YSRCP by a narrow margin. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had assured reservation for the Kapus by their inclusion in the Backward Classes list and the state Assembly also passed a resolution in this regard. But the proposal has not yet been cleared by the Centre. To retain the community’s support, Naidu has set up Kapu Corporation with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore. It is tasked with providing loans to Kapu entrepreneurs and creating jobs.

