Eye on elections, Chhattisgarh Congress rejigs posts, Bhupendra Baghel remains chief

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (L) and TS Singh Deo. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/Files) Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel (L) and TS Singh Deo. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/Files)

With less than a year to go for elections in the state, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has made crucial appointments in the Chhattisgarh State Congress. Pradesh Election Committee (PCC) chief and Leader of Opposition Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo, respectively, have retained their posts. However, the AICC has appointed two working PCC presidents, Ram Dayal Uike and Shiv Kumar Dahariya.

Kawasi Lakhma, MLA from Konta, which is purportedly Chhattisgarh’s top Maoist-affected Assembly constituency, is now deputy Leader of Opposition. Bodhram Kanwar and Shailesh Nitin Trivedi have been appointed chairmen of the Disciplinary and Communications Departments, respectively.

With the upcoming polls in mind, an election campaign committee and election manifesto committee have been formed as well. While senior leader Charandas Mahant will head the former, TS Singhdeo has been put in charge of the latter.

The PCC, it seems, has reposed its faith on Baghel. In October last year, state BJP leader and PWD minister Rajesh Munat had filed an FIR against Baghel in a defamation case following a controversy wherein a senior journalist in the state had claimed to possess a “sex CD” of the minister.

These moves, however, are being seen as attempts to placate everyone of significance given the fissures in the absence of one strong uniting face.

