Eye on 2019 LS elections, BJP looks to claim seats lost in 2014

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flags off an ambulance service in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flags off an ambulance service in Lucknow on Thursday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha UP elections, the BJP is focusing on the seven constituencies where the party had lost against SP and Congress in the 2014 polls. SP had won Azamgarh, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Kannauj and Badaun while Congress had won Rae Bareli and Amethi. To discern the reasons behind the defeat, and to strengthen the party at the toll booth level, the BJP has assigned senior party leaders to focus on these seven constituencies.

The BJP has assigned responsibility of Amethi to Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, who had lost the Lok Sabha election against Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. She has been visiting Amethi even after the defeat, and attends events related to central schemes and BJP programmes. She had visited Amethi for two days earlier this week. Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) V K Singh has been assigned Rae Bareli — known as the Congress bastion. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the Lok Sabha member from this constituency. Singh too was in Rae Bareli on Wednesday on a two-day visit to attend party programmes.

Minister of State for Rural Development Ram Kripal Yadav is looking after Mainpuri constituency, which is known as the SP bastion dominated by Yadav voters. BJP Mainpuri chief Alok Gupta said the union minister will be visiting Mainpuri on April 21 to hold a meeting of sector-level workers. He further said they will accompany the minister to a village which is underdeveloped. Mulayam had won both Mainpuri and Azamgarh seats in 2014. He left Mainpuri to his grandson Tej Pratap, who had won the bypoll.

In the Yadav-dominated Badaun constituency, BJP MP from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh Laxmi Narayan Yadav has been assigned. Badaun district president Harish Shakya said Yadav will be in Badaun on April 17 to hold organisational meetings, including one with booth-level workers. For Azamgarh, which is represented by Mulayam Singh Yadav, BJP has chosen R K Singh, an MP from Bihar. Singh is visiting Azamgarh on April 15.

In Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav’s constituency, Kannauj, Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar has been given responsibility. He had also been the party in-charge for UP earlier. Tomar is visiting Kannauj on April 20 to hold a party meeting.

Firozabad seat, which was won by Mulayam’s cousin Ram Gopal Yadav’s son Akshay, is being handed over to national general secretary Anil Jain. He was in Firozabad for a visit on Wednesday and Thursday. District president Banwari Lal Verma said a workers’ meet and other activities were organised during Jain’s visit. Party state vice-president J P S Rathore said the visits by these senior party leaders will galvanise party workers and make them active for 2019 Lok Sabha preparations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now