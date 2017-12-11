Eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP to focus on pro-people image, colonies

Delhi CM and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/File) Delhi CM and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo: Amit Mehra/File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Sunday sketched out the AAP’s roadmap for the next two years — focusing on unauthorised colonies, reiterating their anti-corruption image and projecting themselves as the “common people” up against corporates and the corrupt.

Kejriwal was speaking at the announcement of various development projects at Neel Vihar in Mundka — an unauthorised colony where he claimed no cabinet minister had ever entered.

He said, “I was just asking the MLA, it has been 30 years since this colony has been created, when was the last time the CM was here? Never? Today the entire Delhi government is with you. Today everyone is here to serve you and there is only one reason for that. This party is the party of the poor, not a party of the rich.”

Party leaders said Kejriwal had his eye on the upcoming polls — the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and Delhi Assembly the year after. Sources said the party decided to intensify their efforts in the capital, leading up to the two polls.

On Sunday, Kejriwal said, “Three years ago, you had voted us in. We are the common people, people of the ground, who no one knew and you gave us this responsibility. We haven’t rested since. Today we are beginning the work and I will be back in eight months…. within eight months, all these roads, these drains will be done… We have two years left, we will change these colonies completely.”

He added, “For the next two years, we have created a roadmap. All unauthorised colonies in Delhi will be redeveloped and unlike other political parties who play politics before the polls, we are coming to you now… our focus will be on drinking water, pipelines, roads and sewer connections.”

Kejriwal also reiterated the party’s anti-corruption stance. “Earlier, governments of both the BJP and the Congress would say they have no money to do these works. How can that be? It is because the last time, you voted in an honest party.”

Kejriwal added that a board with a phone number will be put up for all the work being done and “if people found that contractors were not working properly, then complaints could be registered and the government would cancel the payment”.

