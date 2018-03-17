Eye on 2019 challenge, Congress meets for plenary session; draft resolutions finalised

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh at the steering committee meeting in delhi . Anil Sharma Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh at the steering committee meeting in delhi . Anil Sharma

The Congress plenary session, which is expected to prepare the party for the 2019 general election, began on Friday, with senior party leaders giving a final shape to draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave on Saturday and Sunday. Rahul Gandhi, the newly elected president of the party, chaired the meeting of the subjects committee, which included members of the steering committee that had replaced the working committee. Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states attended the meeting at Constitution Club in New Delhi.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party chief Sonia Gandhi were also present at the meeting. The opening session on Saturday, which will be attended by AICC and state Congress delegates and party workers, will start with the inaugural address by the party chief. The party is expected to discuss and adopt two resolutions, one political and another on agriculture, jobs and poverty alleviation.

Party leaders have indicated that the political resolution would focus on exposing the failures of the BJP-led NDA and highlighting the Congress’s vision on various sectors. The meeting assumes significance amid new political developments, including the efforts by regional parties to come on a common platform to counter the BJP. Party sources said the discussion on political resolution will focus on the party’s plans to form alliances to fight against the BJP.

The session, to conclude on Sunday, will ratify Rahul’s appointment as the Congress president. He would then be able to reconstitute the Congress Working Committee with new members. The session will end with an address of the Congress president, where he would set the tone for party’s plan for the upcoming elections.

