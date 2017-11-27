Eye on 2019, BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini hints at new outfit

A KNOWN critic of his own party and the government, BJP’s Kurukshetra MP, Raj Kumar Saini Sunday projected himself as the next Chief Ministerial candidate of Haryana and also hinted at constituting a new political front. Addressing a rally in the Jat heartland of Jind, barely 70 km from Jasia village in Rohtak where Jat leaders Yashpal Malik, Union Minister Birender Singh and Leader of Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala were addressing a mammoth Jat rally, Saini sought “a chance” from his community and other backward classes and urged people to support him as the chief ministerial candidate in the 2019 Assembly polls.

Union Minister of State and MP MP from Karakat, Upendra Kushwaha, addressed Saini as the state’s “future Chief Minister” while addressing the gathering.

Saini announced the formation of a 31-member committee led by his close aide Shripal to gather public opinion on launching his new political outfit.

Saini had been opposing reservation to Jats. Speaking at the ‘Sammanta Maharally’ in the HUDA ground of Jind, Saini listed five agendas as his “top priorities”, including provision of 100 per cent reservation for government jobs in the proportion of castewise ratio of population, employment to at least one member of each family and introduction of hum do-hamare do” (only two children) to control population.

Haryana BJP media in-charge Rajiv Jain said, “Saini has just formed a committee, not a new political party. This is not the time to take any action against him.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App