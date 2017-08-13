Eye Independence Day special: Reading Freedom

Jawaharlal Nehru delivering his “Tryst with destiny” speech on August 15, 1947. Jawaharlal Nehru delivering his “Tryst with destiny” speech on August 15, 1947.

Reading Freedom by Pratap Bhanu Mehta

Tryst with who? What sort of destiny? Seventy years after Independence, the peculiar dignity and anxiety that freedom bestows on us allows us to make or unmake ourselves. Read more…

How to Be More by Seema Chishti

Seventy moments that defined the journey of the world’s largest democracy. Read more…

The Border Runs Through Us by Preeti Mudliar

At the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, the irrevocable and bloody cleavage of the land, carried out 70 years ago, is a disorienting reality. Read more…

The Way Back Home by Vandana Kalra

Through their work, five artists deliberate if we are the India that the founding fathers of our Constitution had envisioned. Read more…

Desh Raag: This was India through sound and video, a glimpse into its rich and diverse cultural fabric. Desh Raag: This was India through sound and video, a glimpse into its rich and diverse cultural fabric.

The Song That’s India by Suanshu Khurana

Revisiting Desh Raag, which attempted to deliver a message of unity in diversity in pre-liberalised India. Read more…

Heroes and Hero Worship by Sushant Singh

The soldier in Indian social consciousness has evolved — from being looked upon as a member of a colonial army to the last word on patriotism. Read more…

Digital native: Freedom: Error 404 by Nishant Shah

A digital India cannot be built on the rubble of personal freedoms. Read more…

What They Didn’t Tell You by Aniruddha Mahale

Coming out is a never-ending process. Those closet doors that everyone talks about? They are revolving. Read more…

The missing eleven years: Adam Ajmeri with his family Source: Express photo by Javed Raja) The missing eleven years: Adam Ajmeri with his family Source: Express photo by Javed Raja)

‘I will never be free’ by Preeti Das

The Preamble to the Constitution promises to secure for its citizens justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. But what is justice for the men acquitted in the Akshardham terror attack? Read more…

One Litre of Kerosene by Sarah Hafeez

What has freedom meant to the residents of a village in Phulpur, the constituency Nehru fought from in independent India’s first election? Read more…

We, the people by Vandana Kalra

While the founding fathers of the Constitution were framing the laws that would govern India, miles from the capital, Delhi, Nandalal Bose and his students in Santiniketan were sketching illustrations that would feature in the manuscript, and would encapsulate India’s rich history, diversity and unity. Read more…

