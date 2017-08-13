Eye Independence Day special: Reading Freedom

Reading Freedom by Pratap Bhanu Mehta
Tryst with who? What sort of destiny? Seventy years after Independence, the peculiar dignity and anxiety that freedom bestows on us allows us to make or unmake ourselves. Read more…
How to Be More by Seema Chishti
Seventy moments that defined the journey of the world’s largest democracy. Read more…
The Border Runs Through Us by Preeti Mudliar
At the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, the irrevocable and bloody cleavage of the land, carried out 70 years ago, is a disorienting reality. Read more…
The Way Back Home by Vandana Kalra
Through their work, five artists deliberate if we are the India that the founding fathers of our Constitution had envisioned. Read more…
The Song That’s India by Suanshu Khurana
Revisiting Desh Raag, which attempted to deliver a message of unity in diversity in pre-liberalised India. Read more…
Heroes and Hero Worship by Sushant Singh
The soldier in Indian social consciousness has evolved — from being looked upon as a member of a colonial army to the last word on patriotism. Read more…
Digital native: Freedom: Error 404 by Nishant Shah
A digital India cannot be built on the rubble of personal freedoms. Read more…
What They Didn’t Tell You by Aniruddha Mahale
Coming out is a never-ending process. Those closet doors that everyone talks about? They are revolving. Read more…
‘I will never be free’ by Preeti Das
The Preamble to the Constitution promises to secure for its citizens justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. But what is justice for the men acquitted in the Akshardham terror attack? Read more…
One Litre of Kerosene by Sarah Hafeez
What has freedom meant to the residents of a village in Phulpur, the constituency Nehru fought from in independent India’s first election? Read more…
We, the people by Vandana Kalra
While the founding fathers of the Constitution were framing the laws that would govern India, miles from the capital, Delhi, Nandalal Bose and his students in Santiniketan were sketching illustrations that would feature in the manuscript, and would encapsulate India’s rich history, diversity and unity. Read more…
