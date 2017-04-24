‘Extremely distressed’ over Naxal attack: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

At least 24 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been killed by Naxals At least 24 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been killed by Naxals

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today said he was “extremely distressed” over the Naxal attack in his state that killed at least 24 CRPF personnel, and cut short his Delhi visit.

Singh was in the national capital to attend some programmes and was scheduled to leave for Raipur tomorrow.

“I am extremely distressed to know about the Naxal attack in Sukma. I am cancelling my Delhi tour and returning to Chhattisgarh to attend a meeting,” he wrote on Twitter.



