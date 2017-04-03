Extra MR vaccine dose for kids aged nine months to 15 years

AS PART of the national strategy to eliminate measles and control rubella in the country, all children, aged nine months to less than 15 years, will be given an additional dose of MR vaccine, regardless of any previous vaccination status or history of measles. The government plans to eliminate measles and control rubella by 2020.

Measles is a highly infectious disease caused by a virus. An estimated 49,000 children die of measles annually, making it one of the leading causes of death in India. Every school-going child will be given two doses of measles vaccine, which is safe and effective. The campaign will target 100 per cent children.

Under the campaign, the departments of health and education are partnering schools. Both the teachers and students of private and government schools, including other institutions, will take part in the orientation campaign, which will guide them about the diseases. The education department has been told to make a list of students in the age of 15 years.

“The programme will be started as soon as the health department receives the vaccine for the students,” said an education department official. The campaign will also include raising of awareness in society through posters, handouts and banners.

Rubella and Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) leads to deafness and blindness in children. The country witnesses 30,000 cases of CRS annually in the country. The programme has to be conducted in three to four weeks’ time and then will reach the community through outreach programmes.

