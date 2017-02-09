Four arrested in Rajasthan for being involved in extortion case

Special Operations Group of Rajasthan Police on Wednesday arrested an accused of a high profile extortion case here along with three others who gave him shelter when he was absconding, police said. Nitesh Bandu, along with his brother Manish Bandu, Neeraj Meena and Anil Meena, who had sheltered him when he was at large, have been arrested. Nitesh was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 on him, said ADG, SOG Umesh Mishra.

The gang was involved in blackmailing and extorting money from people by threating them of false rape allegations. As many as 11 cases were registered with the SOG after the gang was busted on December 24 last year, the officer said.

Naveen Devani, the kingpin of the gang, is still absconding. He along with other gang members were involved in trafficking women and honey-trap people. It is believed that the gang has extorted crores of rupees, the ADG said.

“During interrogation, Bandu has given information about the whereabouts of Devani who will soon be arrested,” he said, adding 19 members of the gang including three women have been arrested so far.